New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.51.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded down $0.18, reaching $103.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,053,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,652. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.84 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.83%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

