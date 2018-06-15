New Relic Inc (NEWR) CFO Sells $803,850.00 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, May 21st, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $725,700.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,056 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $279,043.36.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,567 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $140,168.15.

On Monday, May 14th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $1,345,200.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $531,150.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $563,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $748,700.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $567,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $566,325.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 763 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $57,911.70.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. 940,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,496,000 after acquiring an additional 340,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2,139.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,885 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 625,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.