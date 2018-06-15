New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,093,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 656,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 569.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 568,810 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 453,972 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 883,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 315,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,247,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group traded up $0.02, reaching $7.38, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $625.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.55. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

