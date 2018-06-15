Toronto Dominion Bank Has $436,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,149,000 after buying an additional 7,287,646 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27,738.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,426,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 2,417,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $13,176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 489,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.