New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community Bancorp have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on making its balance sheet stronger. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to grow through opportunistic acquisitions. Nevertheless, its top-line remains under pressure due to contracting net interest margin. Also, mounting expenses is another downside. Moreover, lack of sufficient capital deployment activities might impact investors’ confidence.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

New York Community Bancorp opened at $11.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,149,000 after buying an additional 7,287,646 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27,738.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,426,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,974 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,464,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,082 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

