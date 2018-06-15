New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Bunge worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bunge by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Bunge traded down $1.90, hitting $68.65, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 57,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

