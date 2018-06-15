Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 31,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,650 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

