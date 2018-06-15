Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $50,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,152,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 2,434,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,119,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $495,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,480 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 7,526,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $132,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.