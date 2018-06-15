Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Philip Morris International worth $424,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,592,000 after buying an additional 3,121,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,328,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

