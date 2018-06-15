Insider Selling: New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) Insider Sells 320,000 Shares of Stock

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $7,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,970,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,038,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 375,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $8,958,750.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 378,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $8,871,660.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 215,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $4,949,300.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 515,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $11,855,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 117,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 975,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $22,522,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 360,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,305,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 249,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $6,040,740.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 820,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $19,122,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 265,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $6,089,700.00.

New York Times Co Class A traded down $0.05, reaching $24.90, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,600. New York Times Co Class A has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times Co Class A

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

