Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,000. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $108.17 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $2,699,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

