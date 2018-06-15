Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.08% of Newfield Exploration worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Newfield Exploration Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $766,560.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFX shares. Williams Capital set a $50.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KLR Group upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

