NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

NLNK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,207. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 193.44%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. equities research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

