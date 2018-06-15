Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Newpark Resources worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of Newpark Resources opened at $10.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.46. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek sold 51,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $541,159.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,920.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul L. Howes sold 102,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,058,876.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,341. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.