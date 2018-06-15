Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

NXEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Nexeo Solutions opened at $9.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Nexeo Solutions has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.84 million. sell-side analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

