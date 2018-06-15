Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on providing innovative neurostimulation products for patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases. Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is based in DALLAS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nexeon Medsystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS NXNN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nexeon Medsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Nexeon Medsystems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

