NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust traded down $0.13, hitting $27.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 99,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,911. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 273,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

