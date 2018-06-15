NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust traded down $0.13, hitting $27.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 99,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,911. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 273,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply