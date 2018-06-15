Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Holdings Cut by Yost Capital Management L.L.C.

Yost Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 18.6% of Yost Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.84% of Nexstar Media Group worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $74.35 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $83,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

