Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,979% compared to the typical volume of 393 call options.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.45. 565,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

In other news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,716,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,044,000 after acquiring an additional 692,829 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,745,000 after acquiring an additional 430,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 605,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,785 shares in the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

