Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Stake Lessened by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

AERI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,074. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.04. equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $9,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,981,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $793,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,249,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

