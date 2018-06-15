NEXT (NXT) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 4,000 ($53.26) to GBX 3,800 ($50.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised NEXT to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,360 ($44.73) to GBX 4,600 ($61.24) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 4,700 ($62.57) to GBX 4,850 ($64.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.57) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,558.95 ($60.70).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 68 ($0.91) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,126 ($81.56). The company had a trading volume of 955,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,565 ($47.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,355 ($71.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a GBX 105 ($1.40) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,723 ($62.88) per share, with a total value of £59,651.49 ($79,418.84).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

