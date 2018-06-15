Nexty (NTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152,487.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $152,487.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00595723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00233108 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00092950 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/@nextyio. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.