Nicholas A. Lopardo Sells 4,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PerkinElmer opened at $78.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 0 compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 37.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,048,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,397,000 after purchasing an additional 876,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.49.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

