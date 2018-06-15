Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Nielsen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nielsen to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Nielsen opened at $31.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

