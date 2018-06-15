Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of Nielsen worth $32,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $222,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $31.19 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

