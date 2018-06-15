Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $354,000 in Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,442,000 after purchasing an additional 273,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 275,251 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness traded down $0.14, hitting $45.21, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 983,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,490. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $80.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

