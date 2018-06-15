Niraj Shah Sells 2,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,173.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $419,480.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $184,140.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Niraj Shah sold 853 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $70,628.40.

On Monday, April 16th, Niraj Shah sold 754 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $50,751.74.

On Thursday, March 15th, Niraj Shah sold 762 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $64,442.34.

Shares of Wayfair traded down $1.55, hitting $107.95, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 19,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.57. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.