Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Down 0.2% in May

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,078 shares, a decrease of 0.2% from the May 15th total of 654,442 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nobilis Health opened at $1.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.95.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,530 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 147,550 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.43% of Nobilis Health worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

