Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 174,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Noble Energy worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 119,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,387,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 91,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Noble Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.67 to $22.99 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

In related news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,520 shares of company stock worth $830,340 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBL stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.