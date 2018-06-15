Noble Metal Group (NMG) Bonds Trading 0.6% Lower

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) bonds fell 0.6% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $70.19 and was trading at $73.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Shares of CVE:NMG remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading on Friday. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Cariboo mining division of British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and iron deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds interest in a property consisting of 12,938.43 acres of hard rock mineral claims.

