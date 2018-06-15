NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.90 Million (CRYPTO:NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $11.90 million and $19,816.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00080538 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025553 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 208,235,938 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

