Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 829,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $80.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $536.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

