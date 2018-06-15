Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,720 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 120,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,087,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after buying an additional 148,437 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,439,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $327,999,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $146.51. 250,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,596. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

