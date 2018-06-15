Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Monsanto by 5.7% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 88,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monsanto during the first quarter valued at $255,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its position in Monsanto by 167.7% during the first quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monsanto during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monsanto remained flat at $$127.95 during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Monsanto has a 1-year low of $114.19 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MON shares. ValuEngine raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Argus lowered Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

