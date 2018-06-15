Nord/LB Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.70 ($27.56).

UN01 opened at €25.58 ($29.74) on Monday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 1-year high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

