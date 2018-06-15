SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,245,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,413,000 after buying an additional 1,078,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 955,994 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,428,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,695,000 after buying an additional 539,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 510,043 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $671,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $2,003,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom traded up $0.62, reaching $50.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,391,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

