Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 54,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $158.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $401,898.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,410.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.