Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,770 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,820,000 after buying an additional 71,712 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

