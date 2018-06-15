Altria (MO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Altria were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Altria by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria during the 4th quarter valued at $269,661,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after buying an additional 2,073,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after buying an additional 1,736,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. Altria has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Altria will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Altria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Altria announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

