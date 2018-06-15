North American Construction Group (NOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.75

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 6790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.90 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

In related news, insider Robert John Butler sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$50,430.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total value of C$61,346.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 550,700 shares of company stock worth $3,890,951 and have sold 33,519 shares worth $238,614.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

