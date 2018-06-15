ValuEngine Downgrades North American Construction Group (NOA) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

NYSE:NOA opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $52,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 32,977 shares of company stock valued at $172,096 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 658,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

