North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7489221272747 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NOA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,437. The stock has a market cap of $156.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.46. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.20%. equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other North American Construction Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $52,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 32,977 shares of company stock worth $172,096 over the last ninety days.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

