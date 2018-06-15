NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,053,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor opened at $32.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $3,914.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,808.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.