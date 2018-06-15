Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Dollar General worth $353,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% in the first quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 313,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 88.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $181,159.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of Dollar General traded up $1.00, reaching $97.33, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,947. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

