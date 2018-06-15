Northern Trust Corp Has $116.33 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.29% of Sterling Bancorp worth $116,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8,213.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp opened at $24.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $262.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.