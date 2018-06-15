Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Zions Bancorp worth $116,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 306.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $77,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $219,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,649. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $55.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

