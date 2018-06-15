Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.77% of Zimmer Biomet worth $392,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 40,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet traded down $1.50, reaching $113.38, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,521,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,497. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

