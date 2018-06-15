David Paul Farrell Acquires 120,229 Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp (NEE) Stock

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) Director David Paul Farrell acquired 120,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,496.18.

Shares of NEE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.45. 135,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,630. Northern Vertex Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp., a development stage mining company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary project is the Moss Mine project comprising a total area of 4,030.8 hectares of mining claims located in Mohave County, Arizona.

