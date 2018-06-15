Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 21st.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Venture Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Venture Life Group traded up GBX 0.82 ($0.01), hitting GBX 40.82 ($0.54), during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Venture Life Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 82,916 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($52,988.52).

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

