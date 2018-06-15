Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 33,765 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,331,000 after buying an additional 561,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,757,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,836,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,282,000 after buying an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.88.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman traded down $1.04, reaching $321.52, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $252.82 and a 1-year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

